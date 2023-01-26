JUST IN
Sebi penalises PMIA, directors for Rs 28 lakh for violating market norms
Private banks post 31.7% YoY growth in Q3, net profit rises to Rs 35,166 cr
Sebi study suggests 89% retail traders in equity F&O suffered losses
Stocks slide in volatile trading in run-up to Budget, Fed Reserve meet
Sebi to introduce more safeguards for F&O as traders' losses mount
Domestic demand drives Bajaj Auto's small profit growth; net up by 3%
Sebi bans entities from market in unauthorised investment advisory case
Adani group firm shares tank by up to 9% following Hindenburg report
First ever sovereign green bond auction lapped up at lower-than-mkt yields
India's first-ever green bond auction gets better-than-expected yield
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Gold, silver unchanged; yellow metal sells at Rs 57,490 per 10 grams
icon-arrow-left
Pension funds trim India bets, assets down nearly Rs 60,000 cr in 2022
Business Standard

India sells first green bonds at 5-6 basis points below sovereign yields

The proceeds would be used for 'green' projects such as solar power, wind and small hydro projects and other public sector projects that help reduce the economy's carbon footprint

Topics
Green bonds | RBI | Indian Economy

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Green bonds

India sold its first sovereign green bonds worth a total of 80 billion rupees ($979.61 million) on Wednesday, at yields below comparable government bonds, the central bank said in a statement.

The RBI auctioned 40 billion rupees of five-year bonds at a coupon rate of 7.10%, five basis points below the five-year sovereign yield. Another 40 billion rupees in 10-year bonds were sold at a 7.29%, six basis points below comparable government securities.

The proceeds would be used for 'green' projects such as solar power, wind and small hydro projects and other public sector projects that help reduce the economy's carbon footprint.

Investors in these bonds do not bear project related risks, the government specified in its framework released in November.

A similar sized auction planned for February 9.

The five-year 7.38% 2027 bond yield was at 7.15%, while the benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.35% during the time of bidding.

Ahead of Wednesday's auction, the government had met foreign investors to gauge demand, and foreign investment restrictions on these securities were lifted, Reuters had reported.

($1 = 81.6650 Indian rupees)

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Green bonds

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 16:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.