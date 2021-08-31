Indian shares hit all-time highs on technology boost; GDP data awaited

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel Q4 preview: Strong operating performance seen; ARPU may fall
Brokerages stay bullish on Bharti Airtel post Q4 nos, see up to 33% upside
Analysts expect Bharti Airtel's Q1 profit to halve QoQ; stable ARPU likely
Airtel's Q4 PAT declines 11% QoQ to Rs 759 crore; ARPU falls to Rs 145
Bharti Airtel shares gain over 4% on Rs 21,000-cr fundraising plan approval
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs for a second straight session on Tuesday, boosted by technology stocks and telecom firm Bharti Airtel, with investors focusing on economic growth data due later in the day.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.18% at 16,960.75 by 0347 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.21% to 57,010.92. Both the indexes are set to post a fourth consecutive monthly gain.
Bharti Airtel Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd were the top performers on the Nifty 50, while the Nifty IT index, with its 1.12% jump, was among the top gainers among other sub-indexes.
India's GDP data is set to be released at 1200 GMT. The country's economy likely rebounded in the April-June quarter from a deep slump last year helped by improved manufacturing and despite a devastating second wave of COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
In the broader Asian markets, stocks fell as worries about China's slowing economic growth weighed on sentiment. [MKTS/GLOB]
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU