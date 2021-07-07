Indian shares rise in choppy trading; cabinet reshuffle, earnings eyed

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet reshuffle likely on Wednesday; to focus on bringing in young faces
Delhi's power corridor abuzz with talks of Union Cabinet reshuffle
Market Ahead, Feb 1: Top factors that could guide markets this week
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle likely on hold after medical 'advise' to Gehlot
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday in volatile trading, as financials helped offset a fall in auto stocks, while investors parsed through some corporate earnings that trickled in and awaited news about a cabinet reshuffle.
By 0404 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.19% at 15,847.85, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.26% to 52,998.78. The Nifty Bank index was up 0.32% as of 0415 GMT.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was set to announce https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modis-new-cabinet-to-be-the-youngest-in-indias-history-top-sources-2480680 a union cabinet reshuffle, expanding the council of ministers, media reports said.
While fears of an impending third wave of COVID-19 have been flagged by experts, with the country's health officials at a press briefing on Tuesday expressing concerns over pictures of tourists flocking to hill stations, some first-quarter earnings have shown promise.
Jewellery sales at Titan Co, excluding bullion, rose almost 107%, the company said https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ff2cdcd8-0d58-417f-8bb8-f5b1ba90aa5a.pdf. Investors are expecting strong numbers from Tata Consultancy Services, which is set to report its earnings on Thursday.
Real estate firm Sobha Ltd rose 8% after it reported a higher total sales value for the first quarter. The construction company expects normalcy to be restored by the second half of FY2021-22.
Globally, Asian shares slumped as a bout of risk aversion boosted bonds and the dollar, while investors braced for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting which should underline a hawkish turn in U.S. monetary policy.
However, India's foreign minister said that the country will witness strong economic recovery, coming out of second wave of COVID-19.
(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU