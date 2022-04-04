Investor wealth jumps over Rs 3 trn, 416 stocks breach upper circuit

Investors turned wealthier by more than Rs 3 lakh crore in the first hour of trading on Monday as equities rallied on the proposed merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank.

Reflecting bullish investor sentiments, the 30-share key index Sensex skyrocketed 1,472.33 points or a whopping 2.46 per cent to 60,736.08 points at around 10.30 am, driven by HDFC twins.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies, also an indicator of notional wealth of investors, surged to Rs 2,71,36,569.94 crore.

This marks a gain of over Rs 3.11 lakh crore compared to the market valuation at the close of trading on the on Friday.

As per the data, as many as 137 stocks touched their 52-week high while 416 scrips reached their upper circuit.

In morning trade, a total of 25 Sensex constituents were in the green, with HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank shares gaining up to nearly 14 per cent.

