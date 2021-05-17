Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 3 trillion as equity markets rally

-
-
Investors' wealth on Monday jumped Rs 3,03,725.89 crore as equity markets rallied on increased buying.
The BSE benchmark index zoomed 848.18 points or 1.74 per cent to close at 49,580.73.
Following the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies at the close of trade jumped Rs 3,03,725.89 crore to Rs 2,13,64,459.08 crore.
"Domestic equities witnessed strong rebound today as robust Q4FY21 earnings and early sign of decline in the second wave of daily caseload bolstered investors' confidence. A strong recovery in financials followed by auto and metals supported market's rally today," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy, Reliance Securities.
IndusInd Bank was the biggest gainer rallying 7.27 per cent, followed by SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC.
On the other hand, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Maruti Suzuki, and HUL were the laggards.
In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained up to 1.63 per cent.
Sectorally, BSE banking, finance, metal, and auto indices rallied up to 3.98 per cent, while telecom and healthcare closed lower.
"The market would continue to track domestic covid cases trend along with earnings season which has been healthy so far, for further cues. Even the news flows around vaccination front would drive the market," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
