Investors wealth jumps Rs 2.93 trn as markets rally after 3-day decline

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
Bajaj Auto's net profit doubles in Q1 to Rs 1,061 cr; forays into EV space
TechM Q4 profit rises 34.5% YoY; announces dividend of Rs 30 per share
Tech Mahindra Q3 preview: Analysts expect up to 3% YoY decline in profit
Mahindra Finance raises Rs 225 crore through bond issuance
-
Investors' wealth jumped Rs 2,93,054.25 crore on Thursday as markets returned to winning ways after falling for three straight sessions.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 638.70 points or 1.22 per cent to close at 52,837.21. During the day, it gained 668.75 points to 52,867.26.
Tracking the bullish trend, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped Rs 2,93,054.25 crore to reach Rs 2,33,94,917.25 crore.
"Buying returned in the Indian markets supported by the decent Q1 FY22 earning results and positive global sentiments," said Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS - Hem Securities.
Tech Mahindra was the biggest gainer in the 30-share pack, with a gain of 5.65 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and L&T.
HUL was the biggest laggard, falling 2.27 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra.
In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose by up to 1.52 per cent.
BSE metal, telecom, capital goods and industrials indices were the biggest gainers, gaining up to 3.02 per cent, while FMCG closed lower.
"Markets recovered strongly and gained over a percent, after trading subdued for the last three consecutive sessions. Upbeat global markets triggered a gap up start which strengthened further as the day progressed," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU