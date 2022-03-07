Karakoram sells shares of Vijaya Diagnostic worth over Rs 332 crore

-
Karakoram Ltd on Monday offloaded shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd worth over Rs 332 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data on BSE, a total of nearly 73 lakh shares were sold at an average price of Rs 425.75 apiece, taking the total deal value to Rs 332.42 crore.
As of December 2021 quarter, Karakoram is a public shareholder of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre and held 9.64 per cent stake.
In separate transactions, AL Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC picked over 20 lakh shares of the firm while Destinations INT EQ Fund A Series of Brinker Capital Destinations Trust bought nearly 9 lakh shares.
Besides, Wasatch Advisors INC A/C Wasatch Emerging India Fund and Wasatch Advisors INC A/C Wasatch International Opportunities Fund bought 27.6 lakh shares and 12.43 lakh shares, respectively.
On BSE, shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd ended 2.07 per cent lower at Rs 420.15.
