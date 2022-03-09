Lending app Money View raises $75 mn from Tiger Global, Accel, others

-
-
Bengaluru-headquartered online credit platform Money View has raised USD 75 million in Series-D funding from Tiger Global, Winter Capital, Evolvence India and Accel, along with other investors including South Park Commons, Trusted Insight and Dream Incubator.
The latest funding values the start-up, co-founded by Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, at USD 625 million, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The fresh funding, for which the Raine Group was the exclusive financial advisor, will be used as growth capital to scale the core credit business, talent hiring, and expand its product portfolio with services like digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions, the company said.
Money View is an online credit platform offering personalised credit products like instant personal loans, cards, buy-now-pay-later loans and personal financial management solutions.
The company has partnered with over 15 financial institutions to offer credit/financial products on its platform. With over one million monthly app downloads, Money View claims to be catering to over 200 million underserved customers, most of them from small towns.
Its loan disbursals have crossed an annualised run rate of USD 700 million and are on a trajectory to reach the USD 1-billion mark over the next 12 months.
