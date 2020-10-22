Majority of equity, composite bond funds underperformed indices: Report

-
ALSO READ
S&P 500, Dow Jones slip ahead of Fed outlook; Nasdaq scales fresh high
Dow jumps over 450 points in best gain since mid-July, S&P up 54.19 points
S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher as investors cling to stimulus hopes
Dow Jones plunges over 6% on fears of new virus wave, Fed's outlook
Wall Street gains on stimulus hopes, hints of Trump hospital discharge
-
Nearly half of large-cap funds, over half of equity linked saving schemes (ELSS) and over three-fourths of composite bond funds have underperformed their respective indices in the year to June 2020, a report said on Thursday.
The latest S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA) compared the performance of actively managed Indian mutual funds with their respective benchmark indices over one, three, five and ten-year investment horizons.
The study found that for the one-year period ending June 2020, 48.39 per cent of Indian equity large-cap funds, 59.52 per cent of the ELSS funds and 82.31 per cent of Indian composite bond funds underperformed their respective indices, as per a statement.
The story is similar over a longer term horizon as well, it said, adding 67.67 per cent of large-cap funds underperformed the large-cap benchmark over the 10-year period ending in June 2020.
During this period, the large-cap funds witnessed a low survivorship rate of 65.41 per cent, it added.
In the first half of the calendar 2020, more than 40 per cent of funds in each of the equity categories underperformed their respective category benchmarks, whereas 37.50 per cent of the Indian government bond funds and 92.16 per cent of the Indian composite bond funds underperformed their respective benchmarks, S&P Dow Jones Indices' Associate Director Akash Jain said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU