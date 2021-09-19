Market cap of four of top-10 most-valued cos jumps Rs 65,464 crore

-
Four of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 65,464.41 crore to market valuation last week, with Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest gainers.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 710 points or 1.21 per cent. Market benchmark Sensex scaled the 59,000-mark for the first time on Thursday.
From the top-10 list, Reliance Industries Limited, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the laggards, whose cumulative erosion was at Rs 43,746.79 crore.
Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the winners.
The valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 22,984.14 crore to reach Rs 3,99,901.97 crore.
State Bank of India added Rs 19,500.28 crore taking its market capitalisation (m-cap) to Rs 4,05,221.99 crore.
The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services climbed Rs 14,315.33 crore to Rs 14,16,903.13 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 8,664.66 crore to Rs 8,76,597.86 crore.
In contrast, the market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 22,219.75 crore to Rs 15,15,380.48 crore.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd faced an erosion of Rs 20,605.92 crore to Rs 6,39,335.53 crore.
HDFC's valuation declined Rs 576.19 crore to Rs 5,10,550.29 crore and that of Infosys plunged Rs 212.1 crore to Rs 7,17,427.09 crore.
The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 90.54 crore to Rs 4,48,292.54 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived Rs 42.29 crore to Rs 4,99,176.68 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries Limited retained the most valued firm title followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.
