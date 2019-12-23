JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors will react to the Sensex reshuffle, RBI's "Operation Twist", and company-specific developments in today's session.

Sensex reshuffle: Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, YES Bank and Vedanta will be dropped from the BSE’s benchmark Sensex from today. Instead, UltraTech Cement, Titan Co and Nestle India will be added to the index. 

RBI's Operation Twist: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is slated to launch its US Fed-style "Operation Twist" on Monday where it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for Rs 10,000 crore.

Global cues

Asian shares started the week mixed. Equities were little changed in Tokyo and Seoul and fell in Sydney and Shanghai. They were little changed in Hong Kong. In commodities, oil prices were mostly steady on Monday and Brent crude was down 4 cents at $66.10 a barrel.

