MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a flat start for Sensex, Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets could see a tepid start to the domestic indices on Monday with no major global or domestic triggers.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 70 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 40,356.69, while the broader Nifty50 index added 23 points or 0.20 per cent to end at 11,895.30 levels.

OIL & RUPEE

Oil prices were little changed on Monday following steady gains in the previous week with investors awaiting fresh clues over prospects for a trade deal between the United States and China, shrugging off concerns over steadily rising oil supplies.

The rupee appreciated by 18 paise to close at 71.78 agaisnt a US dollar. 

GLOBAL CUES

Asian markets got the week off to a muted start on Monday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.06 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.05 per cent.

Wall Street's main indices closed at record levels on Friday. The Dow Jones ended up 0.8 per cent, the S&P 500 made 0.77 per cent, and the Nasdaq gained 0.73 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

