MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The bearish investor sentiment stemmed from weak GDP numbers and a host of other domestic and global factors are expected to dominate proccedings in today's trading session. 
 
Market participants will follow the Rupee trajectory, global cues, stock-specific action, and oil price movement for market direction. They will also track the Markit Services PMI data for August set to be released later in the day.
 
GLOBAL CUES

US stocks fell on Tuesday as investors worried about global growth prospects. The Dow Jones fell 1.08 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.69 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.11 per cent. Asian stocks dipped early Wednesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a shade lower after losing 0.85 per cent the previous day. Australian stocks lost 0.8 per cent and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3 per cent.

