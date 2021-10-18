Market rally: Investors richer by Rs 12.49 trn in seven trading sessions

-
Equity investors saw their wealth rise by more than Rs 12.49 lakh crore as markets continued their rally for the seventh straight session on Monday.
The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 459.64 points or 0.75 per cent to its new closing record of 61,765.59 on Monday. During the day, the index touched its all-time intra-day high of 61,963.07.
In the last seven sessions, the benchmark has rallied 2,575.86 points or 4.35 per cent.
Following the upbeat sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies in just seven trading days has zoomed Rs 12,49,059.88 crore to a record high of Rs 2,74,69,606.93 crore.
"Sentiments remained buoyant throughout the day with indices ending with gains of more than half a per cent. Festive mood continued to remain in Dalal Street with markets touching new high. Positive sentiments globally and good quarterly corporate results have kept investors' interest sanguine," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
On Monday, Infosys was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping 4.47 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, ITC and Maruti.
In contrast, HCL Tech, M&M, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards.
In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained up to 0.95 per cent.
On Friday, markets were closed for Dussehra.
