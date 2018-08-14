MARKETS LIVE: Inflation, currency movements to guide indices today

Wall Street ended lower US stocks dropped on Monday as global jitters from Turkey’s plummeting currency spread to Wall Street, with the S&P 500 and the Dow falling for the fourth session in a row. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.44 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 25,187.7, the S&P 500 lost 11.35 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 2,821.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.40 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 7,819.71. Good Morning! Welcome to markets live blog. Catch all live market action here

Benchmark indices are likely to focus on inflation, global cues, and June-quarter today, in this holiday-shortened week. The stock will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Independence Day.

India’s retail rate eased in July, strengthening views that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will keep interest rates on hold at its review in October after raising them for a second straight meeting on August 1.

In July, consumer prices rose 4.17 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a downwardly revised 4.92 per cent in June, the Statistics Ministry said on Monday.

Stock-specific action will also continue with over 500 companies likely to announce their June-quarter results today. Meanwhile, rupee movement would also be tracked by the market after the Indian currency on Monday nosedived by Rs 1.09 to close at an all-time low of Rs 69.92 against the US dollar, bowing to a global rout in currencies on fears of an economic crisis in Turkey. was the biggest single-day fall in almost five years.

Globally, Asian tried to regain their footing on Tuesday as tremors from the collapse of the Turkish lira ebbed a little and proved resilient to the shockwaves.

Japan's Nikkei led the early running with a gain of 1.0 per cent, while Australia added 0.4 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat having found support above the July low of 525.52.