MARKETS LIVE: Global trend to guide indices; Jet Airways to be in focus

Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all ive market action here

Benchmark indices are likely to focus on positive global developments following gains in Asian stocks, ahead of August F&O expiry due later this week.

The indices yesterday hit an all-time high with the broader Nifty50 index surpassing the crucial 11,700-mark in intra-day deals led by gains mainly in the banking space.

Investors will also look forward to June-quarter data to be announced on August 31. For the quarter ended March 31 2018, the growth print stood at 7.7 per cent.

Amid stock specific action, will be in focus after it reported a net loss of Rs 13.26 billion in the April-June (Q1) quarter of 2018-19 (FY19). This is the airline’s third-highest quarterly loss. The company on Monday also said that it will seek capital infusion and sell the stake in its loyalty programme.

will also react after the Allahabad High Court (HC) refused on Monday to provide relief for privately-owned stressed power projects from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) February 12 order.

The RBI circular directed lenders to undertake insolvency resolution of defaulting companies within a strict timeline. The central bank had ordered banks to identify stress even when repayments were overdue by only a day. Resolution proceedings must be completed in 180 days, a deadline that ended on Monday.

Globally, Asian shares advanced again on Tuesday while major currencies held on to gains amid hopes global tariff tensions were abating as the United States and Mexico made a deal to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Investors expect Canada too would agree to the new terms to preserve a three-nation pact, ultimately dispelling the economic uncertainty caused by President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to ditch the 1994 NAFTA accord.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.3 per cent for a second straight day of gains. Australian shares added 0.5 per cent while Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.8 per cent.



(With inputs from Reuters)