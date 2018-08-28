MARKETS LIVE: Global trend to guide indices; Jet Airways to be in focus

-
US, Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada The United States and Mexico agreed on Monday to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), putting pressure on Canada to agree to new terms on auto trade and dispute settlement rules to remain part of the three-nation pact. Negotiations among the three partners, whose mutual trade totals more than USD 1 trillion annually, have dragged on for more than a year, putting pressure on the Mexican peso and the Canadian dollar. Both currencies gained against the US dollar after Monday's announcement. Asian shares gain on US-Mexico trade optimism Asian shares advanced again on Tuesday while major currencies held on to gains amid hopes global tariff tensions were abating as the United States and Mexico made a deal to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement. Investors expect Canada too would agree to the new terms to preserve a three-nation pact, ultimately dispelling the economic uncertainty caused by US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to ditch the 1994 NAFTA accord. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.3 per cent for a second straight day of gains. Australian shares added 0.5 per cent while Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.8 per cent. S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new highs on US-Mexico trade deal A broad-based rally pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record-high closes for the second straight session on Monday as a trade agreement reached between the United States and Mexico buoyed investor sentiment. A senior US trade official announced a deal with Mexico to replace the North American Trade Agreement and said talks with Canada were expected to begin immediately. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 259.29 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 26,049.64, the S&P 500 gained 22.05 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 2,896.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.92 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 8,017.90. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all ive market action here
(With inputs from Reuters)
