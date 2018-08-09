MARKETS LIVE: Sensex crosses 38,000 for the 1st time; ICICI Bank up 4%

CreditAccess Grameen IPO worth Rs 3.4 billion subscribed 25% on Day 1 Bengaluru-based company CreditAccess Grameen’s initial public offering (IPO) garnered 25 per cent subscription on Wednesday, the first day of the issue. A day earlier, the microfinance lender had allotted eight million shares worth Rs 3.4 billion to 21 anchor investors, at Rs 422 apiece. Shares were allotted at the top-end of the IPO price band of Rs 422 per share. Neuberger Berman, Eastspring Investments, Pictet, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund and Citibank were among the investors that were made allotment under the anchor category. READ MORE BS Fund Cafe How to navigate markets in election year Navigating the markets in an election year, challenges around generating alpha, and sectors that look most favourable were key talking points during a panel discussion involving the country’s top money managers. Most chief investment officers (CIOs) were unanimous in their view that the impact of elections on markets is short-lived and in the long run, earnings determine the market’s direction. READ MORE (From left) Birla Sun Life MF co-CIO Mahesh Patil, HDFC MF CIO Prashant Jain, SBI MF ED & CIO Navneet Munot, UTI MF group president & head (equity) Vetri Subramaniam, Reliance MF CIO (equities) Manish Gunwani, and ICICI Prudential ED & CIO S Naren, Nifty sectoral trend BSE Sensex heatmap Market at open The benchmark indices opened at record highs with the S&P BSE Sensex crossing the 38,000 mark. At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 38,022, up 134 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,485, up 35 points. Emkay Global on Berger Paints Berger Paints’ (Berger) performance was marginally ahead of expectations, with consolidated sales and PAT growth of 19% and 20%, respectively. Sales growth was driven by ~15% volume growth in domestic decorative paints. We maintain our HOLD stance and roll forward our Target Price (TP) to Rs315 (previously Rs300), valuing Berger at 40x Sep’20E EPS.

Benchmark indices are trading higher with crossing 38,000 for the first time ever even as were trading lower on Thursday as between and escalated.

Beijing late on Wednesday said it would slap additional tariffs of 25 percent on $16 billion worth of imports, in retaliation to the United States plans to begin collecting 25 per cent extra in tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods from August 23.

The comments mark a ratcheting up in tensions between the world’s two largest economies over a trade dispute, which is already impacting industries ranging from steel to cars and causing unease over which products could be targeted next.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were trading flat, while Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.5 per cent.

Back home, International Monetary Fund (IMF) boosted investor confidence saying, India is on track to hold its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies as reforms start to pay off.

The $2.6 trillion economy was described as an elephant starting to run, with growth forecast at 7.3 per cent in the fiscal year through March 2019 and 7.5 per cent in the year after that. The nation accounts for about 15 per cent of global growth, according to the Washington-based fund.