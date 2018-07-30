MARKETS LIVE: Indices open at record high ahead of RBI policy decision

Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 37,409, up 72 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,297, up 18 points. Stock picks by Devang Shah: JSPL- BUY CLOSE – Rs 203 TARGET – Rs 225-230 JSPL closed the weekly in positive territory. It looks like the end of medium-term correction. Its daily momentum indicators are in BUY. Risk reward is favorable to BUY at current levels. One can BUY with a stop loss of Rs-178 for the target of Rs 225-230 levels in short-term. L&T - BUY CLOSE – Rs 1,311 TARGET – Rs 1,350-1,375 L&T closed the weekly in positive territory. It still trading above 20 DMA. Risk Reward is favourable to BUY at current levels. Its momentum indicators are in BUY. One can BUY with a stop loss of Rs-1250 for the target of Rs-1350-1375 levels in short-term. Click here for more Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 37,530.59 +193.74 +0.52 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,849.83 +47.47 +0.40 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,396.27 +174.57 +0.53 S&P BSE 100 11,583.53 +48.49 +0.42 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,519.90 +23.18 +0.66 Nifty outlook by Devang Shah The short-term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 10,929 levels and expecting targets in the range of 11,500- 11,600 levels in short term. Medium term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 8,968 levels and expecting targets in the range of 12,000-12,200 levels in the medium term. Read more Trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher: BUY MOTHERSON SUMI CMP: Rs 318.70 TARGET: Rs 342 STOP LOSS: Rs 304 The stock has given a good rally from the bottom made near 280 levels and currently, a breakout has been maintained moving above the previous consolidation levels of 310-314 signifying strength and has the potential to rise further with a positive bias. The RSI has been strong which is on the rise and also the MACD has recently turned its trend to positive. With volume participation increasing in recent times, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 342 keeping a stop loss of 304 levels. Click here for more Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher: Nifty and Bank Nifty has entered a new territory breaching the resistance band and is now at their peak levels. The bias has turned positive but the chances of a small correction cannot be ruled out. However, the support for the week is seen 11070 while resistance is seen at 11430. The Infra and Metal sector has bounced back strongly and has improved the bias and one can go for L&T for initiating a buy.

Benchmark indices opened at record high with Nifty50 nearing 11,300 levels ahead of the RBI's interest rate decision, due later this week.



The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is slated to meet during July 30 to August 1 for the third bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2018-2019. The six-member monetary policy committee of the central bank headed by Governor Urjit Patel in June meet bit the bullet and hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent.

Corporate earnings will continue to dominate the Street's this week. Among notable names, Axis Bank, HDFC, Idea Cellular, Tech Mahindra, IDFC and Shree Cement are slated to declare their June quarter results on Monday.

On the macro front, PMI data for the manufacturing and services sectors would also influence trading sentiments.

Globally, policy meet this week might also influence trading sentiment at the domestic bourses. The had hiked its benchmark short-term interest rate a quarter percentage point in June and indicated that two more increases are likely this year. The move pushed the funds rate target to 1.75 per cent to 2 per cent.

On Monday, Asian share drifted lower while currencies kept to familiar ranges ahead of a busy week peppered with central bank meetings, corporate results, and updates on inflation and payrolls.

Technology and energy shares led Japan's Nikkei down 0.4 per cent in early trade, while tech also featured in South Korea's 0.2 per cent decline.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.03 per cent.