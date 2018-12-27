MARKETS LIVE: Global cues, oil prices, F&O expiry to impact sentiment today

The domestic are likely to take cues from their Asian peers which have risen following an overnight rise in Wall Street. That apart, market participants are expected to either square-off or roll-over their positions ahead of the expiry of December series futures and options (F&O) contracts.

SGX Nifty

The futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 10,789.50, up 28 points or 0.3 per cent in the early trade.

Global Markets



Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 3.53 per cent in early trade while the Topix jumped 3.76 per cent as the two indices climbed for the second-straight day after their Christmas Day tumble. In Australia, the ASX 200 rose around 1.45 per cent in morning trade, with most sectors seeing gains.

On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,086.25 points, or 4.98 per cent, to 22,878.45, the S&P 500 gained 116.6 points, or 4.96 per cent, to 2,467.7, and the Nasdaq Composite added 361.44 points, or 5.84 per cent, to 6,554.36.

On the domestic front, shares of Tata Global Beverages will be in focus after CARE reaffirmed its A1+ rating in respect of company's securities and borrowings for commercial papers of Rs 7.15 billion.

Rupee

The trimmed its early sharp gains to settle 8 paise higher at 70.06 against the US currency mainly due to dollar buying by importers in the last hour of trade.

Oil Prices

US oil prices on Thursday extended their sharp climb from the session before amid rising stock markets, but worries over a glut in crude supply and concerns over a faltering global economy kept a lid on gains.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 26 cents, or 0.56 per cent, at $46.48 per barrel. They jumped 8.7 per cent to $46.22 per barrel in the previous session. Brent futures had yet to trade. They rose 8 per cent to $54.47 a barrel the day before.



(with Reuters input)