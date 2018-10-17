MARKETS LIVE: Q2 earnings in focus; investors await RIL results

Wall street US stocks had jumped more than 2 per cent on Tuesday in reaction to upbeat earnings reports from major companies including UnitedHealth and Goldman Sachs. On Wall Street, the three major indexes tallied their biggest one-day percentage gains since March. The Dow jumped 2.17 per cent, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.15 per cent and the Nasdaq 2.89 per cent. Good morning! Welcome to the markets live blog. Catch all live action here

Quarterly earnings from major companies like RIL, and other global developments will be the main focus for the today. Stock would remain closed on Thursday for Dussehra.

Sentiment will be positive after rupee, on Tuesday climbed 35 paise to end at a nearly two-week high of 73.48 per dollar amid softening oil prices and easing concerns over the trade deficit.

Meanwhile, investors will also keep an eye on the IT major Infosys after company reported a net profit of Rs 41.10 billion for the September quarter of FY19. It had reported 3.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 36.12 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The firm also maintained the FY19 margin guidance at 22-24 per cent.

Amid other stock specific action, Reliance Industries (RIL) will announce its September earnings in the day later today. In a Bloomberg poll, seven analysts expect to report consolidated revenue of Rs 1.40 trillion and 10 analysts expect RIL’s net income to be Rs 96.29 billion. In the corresponding quarter last year, reported a net profit of Rs 81.09 billion. Analysts expect the petrochemicals business to drive most of this profitability.

Among other companies, ACC, Birla Money, Cyient, DCB Bank are also slated to announce their today.

GLOBAL MARKET

On Wednesday, Asian equities gained after upbeat US earnings reports drove a rebound on Wall Street and helped restore a little confidence in emerging market stocks and currencies.

Japan’s Nikkei leaped out of the gates with an early rise of 1.3 per cent, but still has a long way to go to recoup the past week’s losses. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.5 per cent and South Korea 1.5 per cent.

US stocks had jumped more than 2 per cent on Tuesday in reaction to upbeat earnings reports from major companies including UnitedHealth and Goldman Sachs. On Wall Street, the three major indexes tallied their biggest one-day percentage gains since March. The Dow jumped 2.17 per cent, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.15 per cent and the Nasdaq 2.89 per cent.