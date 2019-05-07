MARKETS LIVE: US-China trade deal, oil movement & Q4 nos key factors today

-
Investors can expect a subdued start to Tuesday’s trading session amid mounting trade tensions between the US and China.
Frontline indices in the Indian equity market were under pressure on Monday amid plummeting Asian indices. The S&P BSE Sensex ended the day 363 points, or 0.93 per cent, lower at 38,600 levels while the broader Nifty50 index gave up psychological level of 11,600 to settle at 11,598 levels, down 114 points, or 0.97 per cent.
Oil and Rupee
Oil futures edged lower in the early trade after a gain on Monday. US crude fell 0.2 per cent to $62.12 and Brent crude was 0.3 per cent lower at $71.00 per barrel.
The domestic currency depreciated by 18 paise to Rs 69.40 against a US dollar on Monday.
Global cues
The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped as much as 0.2 per cent to five-week low marked on Monday.
Japan’s Nikkei shed 1.1 per cent to 22,006.58, taking a delayed hit after the country’s financial markets opened after a 10-day market break.
The US markets fell during the overnight trade on Monday losing up to 0.5 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 66 points to settle at 26,438 while the S&P 500 index lost 13 points to close at 2,932 levels. Nasdaq closed 40 points lower at 8,123 levels.
U.S. stock futures for the S&P 500 declined as much as 0.7 percent in Asia.
At 7:35 am, SGX Nifty was trading 35 points higher at 11,692 levels, indicting a flat start for domestic indices.
(With inputs from Reuters)
