MFs add 450,000 investor accounts in August; debt schemes gain traction

-
ALSO READ
Amid growth hurdles, mutual fund advisors see 51% dip in new entrants
Investing in beaten-down sectors can help you profit from market downturn
Top MFs gain larger share of industry's debt pie post-Franklin wind-up
Mutual funds huddle to play Sebi's googly on multi-cap schemes
Investors can look at dynamic asset allocation funds: DSP Mutual Fund Prez
-
The mutual fund industry added 4.5 lakh investor accounts in August, taking the total tally to 9.25 crore, primarily on account of contribution from debt schemes.
Market experts said that the addition of folios suggests that investors were undeterred by the market volatility.
Besides, it indicates their understanding of the market risks associated with the mutual fund schemes, they added.
According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the number of folios with 45 fund houses rose to 9,25,70,743 at the end of last month from 9,21,05,737 at the end of July.
The sector added 5.6 lakh investors' accounts in July, 5 lakh in June, 6.13 lakh in May and 6.82 lakh in April.
Of the total new folios last month, more than 2 lakh were added in debt funds.
Folios are numbers designated to individual investor accounts. An investor can have multiple folios.
The number of folios under equity and equity-linked saving schemes rose by 34,715 in August to 6.38 crore.
Debt schemes folios count went up by 2.34 lakh to 71.2 lakh. Barring overnight, long duration, credit risk and gilt funds, all categories in debt funds witnessed growth in folios.
Liquid funds added 61,526 folios in August, followed by corporate bond funds (Rs 37,800), short duration (Rs 34,180) and banking and PSU (public sector undertaking) funds (Rs 21,101).
Overall, investors pulled out over Rs 14,500 crore from various mutual fund schemes last month.
Debt-oriented schemes witnessed a net outflow of Rs 3,907crore in August, after recording net inflows for four months in a row. The outflow was largely on the back of a significant pullout from overnight and liquid fund categories.
The equity mutual funds saw an outflow for the second consecutive month to Rs 4,000 crore in August, primarily on profit-booking by investors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU