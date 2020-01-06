New margin norms imposed by NSE may hit mid, small cap segments hard

The new curbs imposed on leveraged trading is likely to put pressure on mid- and small-cap stocks, which is where maximum leveraged bets are placed, said brokers.

Norms on providing margins were issued by the National Stock Exchange of India last week. As per the new guidelines, stock brokers will not be able to allow their clients more than around eight times leveraged trading in equity derivative segment even for intra-day trades. Till now, brokers provided leverage of up to 20 times the initial margin deposited by clients, especially for trades in the mid- and small-cap stocks.

“The mid and small –cap segment has been under pressure after the regulator’s classification of these stocks for mutual funds. NBFCs are anyways not lending beyond the top 400-500 stocks; now the additional cash margin the liberty that the broker had to lend is now gone. The move is good in the long run because it means responsible broking but we might see some pain in the short term,” said Sandip Raichura, head – retail broking, Prabhudas Lilladher.



According to experts, over the past year, market regulator Sebi has been bringing in many additional rules and regulations that safeguard retail customers from any potential financial fraud at a brokerage firms.

“The circular says that the entire initial margin — SPAN and Exposure margins for F&O, and VAR (value at risk) and ELM (extreme loss margin) margins for equity — has to be collected upfront before taking a trade, even if it is an intraday trade. These type of intraday products were being offered with additional leverage by the entire broking industry until now. This will have to stop going forward,” said Nithin Kamath, CEO, Zerodha.

According to Kamath, for a stock like Reliance, you would need VAR+ELM margin (12.5 per cent) to take a trade. Hence the maximum intraday leverage that can be provided by any broker is this requirement of 12.5 per cent or eight times. “Going forward, for all intraday products, the leverage will be the same which is the VAR+ELM margin,” said Kamath.

The VaR margin is a margin intended to cover the largest loss that can be encountered on 99 per cent of the days. ELM covers the expected loss in situations that go beyond those envisaged in the 99 per cent value at risk estimates used in the VaR margin.