Oil eases on profit taking, demand jitters; stays near highest in years

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices settle up 1.5%; hits multi-year highs on surging demand
OPEC+ plans new oil output policy meeting on Sunday, says report
Oil touches 7-year high after Opec+ sticks to plan for gradual output hike
OPEC+ delays oil output meeting after UAE reservations, sources say
WTI crude hits 6-year high, Brent nears $78 as OPEC+ talks collapse
-
Oil prices eased on Wednesday on worries that crude demand growth would slow, which ate into recent gains that had brought prices to multi-year highs in recent sessions.
Analysts noted that some traders likely took profits in U.S. crude after West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures hit their highest since October 2014 during the past three sessions.
Brent futures fell 24 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $83.18 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $80.44.
Prices came under pressure early when China, the world's biggest crude importer, released data showing September imports fell 15% from a year earlier.
The market is awaiting U.S. oil inventory data that analysts expect will show a 0.7 million barrel build in crude stocks. [EIA/S] [API/S]
Data from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, is due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Wednesday and from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday. The data was delayed by a day following the Columbus Day holiday on Monday.
Shortages of coal and natural gas in China, Europe and India have boosted prices for the fuels burned for electricity generation. Oil products are being used as a substitute.
The European Commission outlined measures the European Union could use to combat surging energy prices, and said it would explore joint gas purchasing among countries.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) trimmed its world oil demand growth forecast for 2021 while maintaining its 2022 view.
But OPEC said surging natural gas prices could boost demand for oil products as end users switch.
"Today's monthly OPEC report appeared to offer something for both the bulls and the bears with the agency unexpectedly reducing their global oil demand forecast...for this year while adjusting their non-OPEC supply growth estimate downward," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.
Global markets should not expect more oil from Iran in the near future. The United States said it was ready to consider "all options" if Iran is unwilling to return to the 2015 nuclear deal.
In Russia, President Vladimir Putin said oil prices could reach $100 a barrel and noted Moscow was ready to provide more natural gas to Europe if requested.
Energy markets are focused on how the supply crunch will affect oil demand, especially in the world's second biggest economy China.
"These are troubling times for China. A severe energy crisis is gripping the country," said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM.
In India, which is suffering its worst power shortages since 2016 due to a crippling lack of coal, saw fuel consumption crawl higher in September as economic activity ramped up. India is the world's third-biggest oil importer.
In the United States, the government projected consumers will spend more to heat their homes this winter than last year due mostly to surging energy prices.
The White House has been speaking with U.S. oil and gas producers about helping to bring down rising fuel costs.
U.S. gasoline and diesel futures closed at their highest since October 2014 on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU