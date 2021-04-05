Oil price slips to $64 as rising OPEC+ supply, Iranian output weighs

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices move up towards $50/bbl after OPEC+ supply compromise
Oil steady before OPEC+ talks on supply amid economic recovery
Oil prices touch multi-month highs as OPEC+ expected to hold output
Oil prices slip as Suez Canal opens, focus turns to OPEC+ output cuts
Oil prices decline over 2% on US stimulus impasse, stockpile rise
-
By Alex Lawler
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil slipped to around $64 a barrel on Monday as rising supply from OPEC+ and higher Iranian output countered signs of a strong economic rebound in the United States and hopes for a wider demand recovery in 2021.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, agreed on Thursday to monthly production hikes from May to July. Iran is also boosting supply. [OPEC/O]
Brent crude for June fell 96 cents, or 1.5%, to $63.90 a barrel by 0905 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May dropped 62 cents, or 1%, to $60.83.
"The OPEC+ decision, perhaps nudged along by increasing Iranian production heading to China, probably means we have seen the best of the oil rally now for the next few months," said Jeffrey Halley of brokerage OANDA.
Oil has recovered from historic lows last year due to record OPEC+ cuts, most of which will still remain after July, and some oil demand recovery that is expected to gather pace in the second half of the year.
While a slow vaccine rollout and return to lockdown in parts of Europe have weighed on the rebound, figures on Friday showed the U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March, with all industries adding jobs.
"The seemingly invincible accelerating U.S. recovery has offset OPEC+'s announcement on Thursday," Halley said.
In another development that could eventually lead to more supply, investors are focused on indirect talks between Iran and the United States as part of negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers.
Eurasia analyst Henry Rome said he expected U.S. sanctions, including restrictions on Iranian oil sales, to be lifted only after these talks are completed and Iran returns to compliance.
Iran has already boosted exports to China despite the sanctions.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU