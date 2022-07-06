Oil prices rebound from Tuesday tumble as supply concerns regain footing

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices bounce back from Tuesday tumble as supply concerns return
Oil prices rebound as new Iran sanctions fuel more supply concerns
Oil prices fall on demand concerns, Omicron fears and rising Libyan output
Oil prices ease from 2014 high on supply concerns and limit losses
Oil prices rebound after sharp losses as supply concerns dominate
-
By Rowena Edwards
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday, clawing back some of Tuesday's heavy losses as supply concerns returned to the fore and outweighed lingering worries about a potential global recession.
Brent crude futures rose by $1.43, or 1.39%, to $104.20 a barrel at 1120 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 65 cents, or 0.65%, to $100.15 a barrel after closing below $100 in the previous session for the first time since late April.
Both contracts recorded their largest daily drop since March on Tuesday on recession fears and other bearish pressures, which also kept a lid on Wednesday's price rise.
Oil prices have seen a knock from a resurgent dollar, which is holding at a 20-year high against the euro and multi-month peaks against other major currencies.
A stronger U.S. dollar usually makes oil more expensive in other currencies, which could curb demand.
Renewed concerns of COVID-19 lockdowns across China could also cap oil price gains.
Adding to the downward pressure on prices, all oil and gas fields that were affected by a strike in Norway's petroleum sector are expected to be back in full operation within a couple of days, Equinor said on Wednesday.
Norway's government intervened to end the strike on Tuesday.
But analysts expect a quick resurgence in oil prices as supply tightness persists, pointing to front-month spreads which have held up despite Tuesday's price fall.
Brent's six-month market structure was in steep backwardation of $14.82 a barrel, little changed from the previous day. Backwardation exists when contracts for near-term delivery of oil are priced higher than those for later months.
"The price action overnight, with both contracts trading in near 15 dollar ranges, hints more at panic and forced liquidation, than a structural change in the tight supply-demand situation globally," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, adding that oil prices may be in danger of overshooting to the downside.
Meanwhile, Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which takes oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea via one of the world's largest pipelines, has been told by a Russian court to suspend activity for 30 days, although sources said exports were still flowing.
Operations at Kazakhstan's giant Tengiz oilfield were not disrupted by an explosion on Wednesday and were continuing, the operator said, after the blast killed two workers and injured three.
(Additional reporting by Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur, Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and David Clarke)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU