JUST IN
IGL hikes CNG price in Delhi-NCR by 95 paise to Rs. 79.56 per kg from today
Oil falls but poised for biggest weekly gain since early Oct on China hopes
Oil dips as dollar firms up and more rate hikes trigger demand concerns
Immediate hurdle for Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,400; Natural Gas at Rs 589
Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?
Oil bounces on pipeline shutdown but heads for weekly loss on demand woes
Here's why MCX Crude Oil can crack to Rs 4,800-level; Natural Gas Rs 280
Oil prices open mixed in early trade on economic fears, rate-hike prospects
Oil prices edge higher on easing China curbs, firm dollar limits gains
Key support for MCX Crude Oil near Rs 6,200; Natural Gas may consolidate
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Energy
Pivot point for MCX Crude at Rs 6,300; Natural Gas Rs 441
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Oil prices up as US crude stocks seen falling, dollar eases in early trade

Brent crude futures rose 8 cents to $80.07 per barrel by 0126 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 6 cents to $76.29

Topics
Oil Prices | Crude Oil | US Dollar

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday as U.S. crude stocks were seen falling last week, while the dollar weakened, making oil less expensive for non-American buyers.

Brent crude futures rose 8 cents to $80.07 per barrel by 0126 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 6 cents to $76.29.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell by about 3.1 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 16, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Gasoline inventories rose by about 4.5 million barrels, while distillate stocks rose by 828,000 barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. [API/S]

The U.S. dollar index, which trades inversely with oil, fell 0.69% in Tuesday trade.

Rising COVID-19 cases in China kept prices from moving higher.

China's crude oil imports from Russia rose 17% in November from a year earlier, as Chinese refiners rushed to secure more cargoes ahead of a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations on Dec. 5.

The increase made Russia the top oil supplier for China ahead of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview with the Saudi state news agency that OPEC+ members leave politics out of the decision-making process and out of their assessments and forecasting.

The minister added that the OPEC+ decision to cut oil output, which was heavily criticized, turned out to be the right one for supporting the stability of the market and the industry.

Oil prices, which came close to the all-time high of $147 a barrel in March after Russia invaded Ukraine, have unwound most of their 2022 gains.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Oil Prices

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 09:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.