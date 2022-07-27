Greece, Saudi Arabia to explore further cooperation in several sectors

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia holds ceremonies to mark nearly 300-year-old Founding Day
Saudi Arabia approves Haj security plan, says expecting 1 mn pilgrims
Yemeni president Abdrabbuh Hadi steps down under Saudi pressure: Report
Erdogan pushes limit with US, NATO; tries mending ties with S Arabia, UAE
British Prime Minister to discuss energy security with UAE, Saudi leaders
-
Greece and Saudi Arabia will explore further bilateral cooperation in many sectors with emphasis on energy, as announced by the two sides during the two-day visit of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to Athens.
"We would like to explore further opportunities between our two countries and our two economies to partner and to attract more Saudi investment into Greece," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in statements welcoming the Saudi Crown Prince on Tuesday, according to Greek national broadcaster ERT.
"Linking the grid of electricity, we can provide Greece and southwest Europe through Greece much cheaper renewable energy ... Also, we are working about hydrogen and how to turn Greece as a hub for Europe for hydrogen. That is a game changer for both of us," Mohammed bin Salman said on his part.
He added that trade and security are also on the agenda of discussions during his visit, Xinhua news agency reported.
Greek and Saudi private business groups are expected to sign a series of agreements in the fields of maritime transport, aquaculture, waste management, culture, food and agricultural products, construction and defence technology, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU