Palladium extends gains after London hub suspends trading from Russia

Palladium prices hit a more than two-week high on Monday on supply concerns following a recent suspension on trading of the metal sourced from in the London hub, while gold was boosted by inflation fears.

Palladium XPD= was up 0.7% at $2,442.09 per ounce by 12:08 p.m. ET (1608 GMT), having earlier jumped 5% to hit a peak since March 24 at $2,550.58. Platinum XPT= rose 0.1% to $976.06.

Newly refined Russian platinum and palladium was suspended from trading in London from Friday, denying access to the metals' biggest trade hub because of the conflict in Ukraine.

"We believe that the underlying fundamental support of concerns about supply disruptions remains the main focal point of the market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Palladium, used in car exhausts as an autocatalyst to filter emissions, surged to an all-time high of $3,440.76 on March 7 driven by concerns over supply from top producer .

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $1,950.08 per ounce, after hitting its highest since March 14 at $1,968.91. U.S. gold futures GCv1 gained 0.6% to $1,956.40.

This, despite U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rising to their highest since January 2019. Rising rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. US/

Economic growth is seen declining given inflation trends, recent pressure on U.S. equities and COVID-led lockdowns in China, supporting gold, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago. .N

The March U.S. consumer price report is due on Tuesday, with traders expecting further rises due to the impact of the war on energy costs.

Russian troops were said to be massing for a new offensive in eastern Ukraine, with Moscow saying it would not halt for any further peace talks.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.7% to $24.92 per ounce.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)