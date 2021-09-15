PE/VC investments rise to $10.7 bn in Aug; IPOs drive surge in exits

-
ALSO READ
Trifecta Capital announces first close of late-stage venture capital fund
India's Trifecta Capital files for Rs 1,500 crore late-stage VC fund
KKR raises $15 billion in Asia's biggest fund as buyout-backed deals rise
PE/VC investments touch all-time high of $9.5 bn in July: Report
Private equity, venture capital investments fall in May to $3.6 bn: Report
-
Investments by private equity and venture capital funds surged to USD 10.7 billion in August from USD 2.2 billion in the same month last year, and USD 9.7 billion in July this year, a report said on Wednesday.
In terms of volume as well, the numbers were up with August recording 137 transactions as against 83 in the year-ago period and 77 in July, the report by industry lobby IVCA and EY, a consultancy, said.
Initial public offers (IPOs) like that of Zomato led to exits worth USD 7.3 billion in August, and took the overall number to USD 30.7 billion in 2021.
"The PE/VC juggernaut continues to roll, propelling both investments and exits to life-time highs within the first eight months of the year," EY's partner Vivek Soni said.
The investments in the first eight months of the year are at USD 47.3 billion, which is almost at par with the previous full-year high recorded in 2020, he said, attributing the rally to activity in the startup space and higher number of buyouts.
Soni said the startup space has seen investments of USD 15.3 billion in 2021, which is already 31 per cent higher than the previous best for an entire year recorded in 2019.
From a sectoral perspective, e-commerce has seen the highest interest accounting for nearly a fourth of all the investments in 2021, and is followed by financial services and technology.
Exits have already surpassed the previous best on the back of 22 IPOs, it said, adding that August recorded 38 deals totaling USD 7.3 billion, as against 25 deals of USD 1.2 billion in July, and USD 67 million in 17 deals in the year-ago period.
"As the percentage of the vaccinated population rises, hopes of economic activity returning to pre-pandemic levels have increased. However, downside risks include a possible pandemic resurgence due to new virus variants, inflation and any hawkish action by the US Federal Reserve to contain it and a potential spike in commodity prices (especially oil)," Soni said.
The total fundraise in August 2021 stood at USD 1.8 billion compared to USD 480 million raised in August 2020, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU