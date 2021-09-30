Gold declines Rs 154; silver cracks Rs 1,337 in Delhi on Thursday

-
Gold in the national capital on Thursday declined by Rs 154 to Rs 44,976 per 10 gram reflecting an overnight decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, it had settled at Rs 45,130 per 10 gram.
Silver also dipped Rs 1,337 to Rs 57,355 per kilogram from Rs 58,692 per kilogram in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was trading with marginal gains at USD 1,733 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 21.64 per ounce.
"Gold prices have kept lower trading range hovering near USD 1,730 per ounce on US FED tapering expectations," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
