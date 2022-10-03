JUST IN
RBI may set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.74-7.77% band: Report
Nifty Pharma outshines benchmarks, up 2%; Cipla, Sun Pharma hit 52-wk highs
RIL, ONGC, OIL: Will gas price hike fire up a bull phase in related stocks?
Nykaa soars 11% after board approves 5:1 bonus share
RITES hits all-time high on healthy outlook; stock climbs 15% in 3 days
ONGC, Oil India to gain most from gas price hike; IGL worst hit: Analysts
Chalet Hotels up 6%, hits 52-week high in a weak market on ratings upgrade
ONGC, Oil India gain up to 6% as govt increases gas prices; MGL falls 4%
MARKETS: Sensex down 350pts, Nifty below 17,000; Adani Enterprises dips 5%
Stocks to Watch: Suzlon, RIL, ONGC, Gas, Airtel, HFCL, Adani Enterprises
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Nifty Pharma outshines benchmarks, up 2%; Cipla, Sun Pharma hit 52-wk highs
Business Standard

RBI may set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.74-7.77% band: Report

Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 195 billion Indian rupees ($2.38 billion) on Monday through sale of bonds maturing in eight years to 25 years

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Government bonds | Bond Yields

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 195 billion Indian rupees ($2.38 billion) on Monday through sale of bonds maturing in eight years to 25 years.

The Reserve Bank of India may set cut-off yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.74%-7.77% band, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.

Note Quantum (in bln Median Min Max

rupees)

8-year 40 7.71% 7.67% 7.75%

10-year 66 7.74%-7.77% 7.72% 7.80%

12 year-25 year 89 7.78%-7.82% 7.75% 7.90%

($1 = 81.7650 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia and Arsh Tushar Mogre; Editing by Neha Arora)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 13:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.