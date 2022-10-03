RBI may set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.74-7.77% band: Report

-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 195 billion Indian rupees ($2.38 billion) on Monday through sale of bonds maturing in eight years to 25 years.
The Reserve Bank of India may set cut-off yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.74%-7.77% band, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.
Note Quantum (in bln Median Min Max
rupees)
8-year 40 7.71% 7.67% 7.75%
10-year 66 7.74%-7.77% 7.72% 7.80%
12 year-25 year 89 7.78%-7.82% 7.75% 7.90%
($1 = 81.7650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia and Arsh Tushar Mogre; Editing by Neha Arora)
First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 13:34 IST
