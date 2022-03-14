Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 76.55 against US dollar

-
ALSO READ
Inflationary fears: Rupee hits record low at over 77 against Dollar
Rupee advances 22 paise to 76.78 against US dollar in early trade
Cryptocurrencies see outflows in final week of 2021: CoinShares data
Rupee declines 6 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee slips 11 paise to 73.72 against US dollar in early trade
-
The rupee declined by 11 paise to close at 76.55 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday amid moderating crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows.
High inflation also affected market sentiment, forex dealers said.
However, a rally in the equity markets restricted the rupee's fall, they added.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 76.63 against the American dollar. It regained some lost ground during the session but remained in the negative territory as investors turned towards safe-haven assets.
During the day, it swung between a high of 76.52 and a low of 76.69.
The local unit finally settled at 76.55 against the dollar, down 11 paise from the previous close.
Uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation kept investors away from riskier assets, traders said.
The wholesale price-based inflation in February rose to 13.11 per cent on hardening of prices of crude oil and non-food items, even though food articles softened.
After two months of mild easing, WPI inflation accelerated in February and remained in double digits for the 11th consecutive month, beginning April 2021.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.39 per cent lower at 98.79.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex ended 935.72 points or 1.68 per cent higher at 56,486.02, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 240.85 points or 1.45 per cent to 16,871.30.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 3.28 per cent to USD 108.97 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,263.90 crore on a net basis on Friday, as per exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU