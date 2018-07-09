JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Gold prices surge amid weakening dollar and US-China trade war tensions
Business Standard

Rupee gains 30 paise amid dollar selloffs, higher equity opening

On Friday, the rupee had gained 8 paise to end at 68.87 against the US currency

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

rupee, dollar
Rupee versus dollar. Photo: iStock

The rupee appreciated by 30 paise to 68.57 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday at the forex market on increased selling of the greenback by exporters and banks, amid a higher opening of the domestic equity market.

Besides, the dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas after US jobs data showed slower-than-expected wages growth supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 8 paise to end at 68.87 against the US currency, largely tracking gains in key Asian units amid weak dollar overseas.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 244.84 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 35,902.70 in morning trade.
First Published: Mon, July 09 2018. 11:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements