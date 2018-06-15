JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade flat, Nifty firmly above 10,800; pharma gains
Business Standard

Rupee hits 3-week low, slips 36 paise to 67.98 against dollar

The dollar strengthening against other currencies overseas as the European Central Bank pledged to leave interest rates unchanged until mid-2019, weighed on the rupee

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

rupee & dollar

The rupee plunged by 36 paise to hit a three-week low of 67.98 against the US dollar in early trade today following strong demand for the greenback amid sustained foreign capital outflows.

Besides, the dollar strengthening against other currencies overseas as the European Central Bank (ECB) pledged to leave interest rates unchanged until mid-2019, weighed on the rupee, traders said.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,372.84 crore yesterday, as per provisional data issued by the stock exchanges.

Yesterday, the rupee had gained 3 paise to end at 67.62 against the US currency, cutting short its two-day decline.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 66.25 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 35,666.07 in early trade today.
First Published: Fri, June 15 2018. 10:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements