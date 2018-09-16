Rupee, oil prices, US-China tussle to guide markets next week: Experts

-
ALSO READ
FPIs extend selling; pull out Rs 20 bn in July on fuel prices, weak rupee
Rupee slumps to 71-mark first time ever, drops 26 paise against US dollar
Rupee weakens further against US dollar, hits fresh low of 71.10
Let rupee find its fair value, says Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar
Rupee leaps from life-time low to snap weeks of decline despite headwinds
-
Stock markets would continue to be guided by movement of the rupee, trade issues between the US and China and oil prices in a holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts.
The equity market would remain closed Thursday for Muharram.
With the rupee plumbing new lows against the dollar, the government Friday announced an array of steps, including removal of withholding tax on Masala bonds, relaxation for FPIs, and curbs on non-essential imports, to contain the widening current account deficit and shore up the domestic currency.
"Despite sharp fall in rupee and consolidation in domestic markets, we are outperforming other emerging markets. The reasons for this are revival in domestic earnings growth, better economic data and softening of CPI.
"However, some risk factor like surge in oil prices, strengthening of dollar and escalation of trade wars are creating headwinds for the markets. Considering this, market is expected to be volatile in the near term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
Global developments will keep the market on edge, experts added.
"All eyes will be on crude oil movement and INR as that is a point of concern for bulls given a continuous depreciation in INR. Trade tariffs will be in the front seat and Asian markets opening on Monday will set the tone," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.
Over the past week, the 30-share BSE Sebsex fell by over 299 points. Markets were closed last Thursday for Ganesh Chaturthi.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU