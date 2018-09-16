Rupee, oil prices, US-China tussle to guide markets next week: Experts

Stock would continue to be guided by movement of the rupee, trade issues between the US and and in a holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts.

The equity market would remain closed Thursday for

With the plumbing new lows against the dollar, the government Friday announced an array of steps, including removal of withholding tax on Masala bonds, relaxation for FPIs, and curbs on non-essential imports, to contain the widening current account deficit and shore up the domestic

"Despite sharp fall in and consolidation in domestic markets, we are outperforming other emerging The reasons for this are revival in domestic earnings growth, better economic data and softening of CPI.

"However, some risk factor like surge in oil prices, strengthening of dollar and escalation of trade wars are creating headwinds for the Considering this, market is expected to be volatile in the near term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research,

Global developments will keep the market on edge, experts added.

"All eyes will be on and INR as that is a point of concern for bulls given a continuous depreciation in INR. Trade tariffs will be in the front seat and Asian markets opening on Monday will set the tone," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO,

Over the past week, the 30-share BSE Sebsex fell by over 299 points. Markets were closed last Thursday for