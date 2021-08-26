Rupee surges 13 paise to 74.11 against US dollar in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Rupee depreciates 33 paise to 73.65 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises 13 paise to settle at 73.29 on weaker US dollar today
Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 74.61 against US dollar in early trade
Dollar holds near five-day low as commodity currencies gain
Rupee depreciattes 16 paise to 73.07 against US dollar in early trade
-
The Indian rupee appreciated 13 paise to 74.11 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.22 against the dollar, then surged higher to 74.11, up 13 paise over its previous close.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.24 against the US dollar.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.48 per cent to USD 71.90 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.06 per cent at 92.87.
On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 116.17 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 56,060.38, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 38.50 points or 0.23 per cent to 16,673.15.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,071.83 crore, as per exchange data.
Traders said investors are awaiting cues on the scaling back of the easy monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve ahead of the important Jackson Hole Symposium.
"Jackson Hole Symposium starts today with Jerome Powell's speech tomorrow. Market is awaiting for his comments before taking the next call on market movement," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU