Sansera Engineering IPO subscribed 53% on first day of offer

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of IPO, Sansera Engineering raises Rs 382 cr from anchor investors
Sansera IPO to open on Sep 14; price band set at Rs 734-744/share
Raining IPOs: Industry participants say new filings could cross 100 in 2021
Mutual funds went big on IPOs: Here're the top buys and sells in July
Auto component maker Sansera Engineering gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO
-
The initial public offer of auto component maker Sansera Engineering was subscribed 53 per cent on the first day of subscription on Tuesday.
The IPO received bids for 64,18,880 shares against 1,21,09,166 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.
The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 29 per cent, while non-institutional investors seven per cent and retail individual investors (RIIs) 87 per cent.
The initial public offer (IPO) is of 1,72,44,328 equity shares. The price range for the offer is Rs 734-744 per share.
Sansera Engineering Ltd has mopped up Rs 382 crore from anchor investors.
At the upper end of the price band, the initial share sale is expected to garner Rs 1,283 crore.
The company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance its visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to shareholders. Also, the listing will provide a public market for the equity shares.
This is the company's second attempt to go public. Earlier, Sansera Engineering had filed IPO papers with Sebi in August 2018 and had also received its clearance to float the public issue. However, it did not go ahead with the launch.
The Bengaluru-based firm is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors.
Within the automotive sector, the company manufactures a wide range of precision forged and machined components and assemblies that are critical for engine, transmission, braking and other systems for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle verticals.
In the non-automotive sector, Sansera Engineering manufactures precision components for the aerospace, off-road, agriculture and other segments, including engineering and capital goods.
ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the managers to the offer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU