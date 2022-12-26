JUST IN
Sebi bans CFAS, its partners from mkts for 3 yrs for unauthorised services
NSE cautions investors against unauthorised people offering assured returns
NMDC: A long-term play on steel cycle; may see decline in FY23 revenues
Sebi expands committees on cyber security and information systems
Santa rally on D-Street; Nifty tops 18K, Sensex gains 721 points
Sebi issues notice to attach bank accounts of Sahara group's Subrata Roy
Shares snap four-day losing streak; Sensex gains 1.2%, Nifty 50 up 1.17%
Key reasons why Sensex bounced back on Monday to rally 1,000 pts intra-day
eClerx Services slips 7% on turning ex-date for buyback via tender offer
Poonawala Fincorp surges 13% after a 15% decline in past four trading days
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Sebi bans CFAS, its partners from mkts for 3 yrs for unauthorised services
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SAT sets aside Sebi's order to impose penalty on Bhushan Steel for lapses

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside a Sebi's order to impose a Rs 2 lakh penalty on Bhushan Steel Ltd, now known as Tata Steel BSL Ltd, for disclosure lapses

Topics
Securities Appellate Tribunal | SEBI | Bhushan Steel

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo: PTI
File photo: PTI

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside a Sebi's order to impose a Rs 2 lakh penalty on Bhushan Steel Ltd, now known as Tata Steel BSL Ltd, for disclosure lapses.

Bankruptcy proceedings were initiated against the debt-laden Bhushan Steel Ltd in July 2017. After completing the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), Bhushan Steel was taken over by Tata Steel Ltd in 2018.

"The impugned order dated 14 February 2022, cannot be sustained and is quashed. However, it would be open to the respondent Sebi to issue a show cause notice for the alleged violation against the entity," SAT said in an order passed on December 20.

The ruling comes after an appeal was filed against the Sebi order, levying a Rs 2 lakh fine on Bhushan Steel for not making the requisite disclosure under LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) rules.

It noted that the appellant was found guilty of non-disclosure of the number of investor complaints filed with the stock exchanges on a quarterly basis -- March 2016, September 2018 and December 2018.

Under the rules, a listed entity shall file with the recognised stock exchange(s) on a quarterly basis, within twenty-one days from the end of each quarter, a statement giving the number of investor complaints pending at the beginning of the quarter, those received during the quarter, disposed of during the quarter and those remaining unresolved at the end of the quarter.

However, SAT in its order noted that "the company had gone into July 2017 under the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and in view of the decision of this tribunal, no penalty can be levied on the new management which came into the picture on May 18, 2018.

"The violation, if any, committed for the quarter ended March 2016, was of the previous management which cannot be imposed upon the new management."

It further noted that the non-disclosure for the quarter ended September 2018 and December 2018 is concerned, no charge has been levied against the appellant in the show cause notice and consequently, no penalty can be imposed for this violation, the tribunal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Securities Appellate Tribunal

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 23:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.