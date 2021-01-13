Saudi Aramco cuts February crude supply to some Asian refiners, sources say

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Aramco raises January crude oil price for Asia, document shows
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
Oil prices fall on fears about economic fallout from rising Covid-19 cases
OPEC+ has tricky balancing act keeping $40/b oil price floor
Saudi Aramco half-year profits plunge 50% due to Covid-19 pandemic impact
-
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has cut supplies of February-loading crude by 10% for at least two Asian buyers while meeting requirements of at least three others, several refinery and trade sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The step comes after Saudi Arabia pledged additional voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March under a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.
Most OPEC+ producers will hold production steady in the face of new coronavirus lockdowns.
(Reporting by Shu Zhang, Nidhi Verma and Florence Tan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU