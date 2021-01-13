Saudi Aramco cuts February crude supply to some Asian refiners, sources say

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Top oil exporter has cut supplies of February-loading crude by 10% for at least two Asian buyers while meeting requirements of at least three others, several refinery and trade sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The step comes after pledged additional voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March under a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

Most OPEC+ producers will hold production steady in the face of new coronavirus lockdowns.

