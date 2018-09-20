SBI in international bond market to raise nearly $500 mn in green bonds

The nation's largest lender of India Wednesday raised the first of USD 650 million through a maiden green bond offering, which is part of its planned USD 3 billion in such funds for onward lending to green projects.

The five-year dollar is priced at the US treasury plus 165 basis points, while from for an British investor the coupon will be 3 Libor plus 151 bps.

" has successfully priced our maiden green bonds, a five-year for USD 650 million at T+ 165 bps, corresponding to 3L + 151 bps approximately," a source official said.

The is raised through the bank's branch, the source added.

With this issue will become compliant with the global standards as prescribed by the Climate Bonds Initiative, a global not-for-profit investor-focused organisation.

According to of America-Merrill Lynch, the domestic green bond market has a USD 125-billion opportunity by 2025. It expects around USD 32 billion of such bonds being sold over the next five years.

Over the past two years, domestic companies have raised USD 6 billion in green bond sales, led by Exim Bank, Yes Bank, Axis and green power

It can be noted that was the first domestic bank to raise Rs 1,000 crore in green bond in 2015, followed by CLP India for Rs 600 crore for its wind portfolio. Hero Future Energies raised Rs 300 crore, and had raised USD 500 million.

had last year said it had an internal approval to raise around USD 3 billion in green bonds to green projects that do not emit toxic elements in accordance with the bank's green bond framework.

International rating agency has assigned the proposed senior unsecured debt an expected rating of BBB-.

The behemoth has reportedly appointed seven investment bankers the sale, including SBI Cap, Citi, and among others, according to market sources.

Of late globally, green bonds have become popular, with sustainability emerging as the key metrics in deciding both financing commitments as well as the fate of several development projects.

Green bond offerings has hit a record USD 155 billion in 2017, according to industry reports and in the first half it has already touched USD 80 billion, with around USD15 billion sold in June alone.

The government has set an ambitious target of building 175 gw of by 2022, up from just over 30 gw now, involving USD 200 billion in funding.