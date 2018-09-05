SBI Mutual Fund appoints Ashwani Bhatia as MD, CEO

-
SBI Mutual Fund Wednesday said it has appointed Ashwani Bhatia as its managing director and chief executive officer.
Bhatia takes over from Anuradha Rao, who now returns to State Bank of India (SBI) as deputy managing director, the fund house said in a statement.
Before joining SBI Mutual Funds, he was in charge of revamping the entire credit structure and processes of SBI. He has also been associated with SBI Capital Markets, as president and chief operating officer and whole time director.
Over his tenure of 33 years with the SBI, Bhatia has traversed through various functions and assignments possessing rich experience in various facets of commercial banking such as forex and treasury, retail credit and liability and corporate credit.
"It is indeed a privilege to be a part of SBI Mutual Fund. It is a huge responsibility to oversee its future growth and work continuously towards offering best-in-class products and services to investors through a process driven approach which is high on transparency, convenience and value creation," Bhatia said.
SBI Mutual Fund, which is among the top five fund houses in the country, has an assets base of Rs 2,33,114 crore as on June 30.
