JUST IN
MFs' SIP collection grows 31% to Rs 1.5 trn on higher retail participation
Tata Mutual Fund announces launch of multi-cap scheme, NFO closes Jan 30
This packaged food company's share price has zoomed over 100% in 3 weeks
Just Dial freezes at 10% upper circuit as profit soars 3x in December qtr
Markets to shift to T+1 settlement system from January 27: Report
UBL, CDSL: 5 oversold mid-, small-caps to bet on amid hopes of mkt reversal
HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs
PSBs in focus; UCO Bank, Indian Overseas, Union Bank surge over 5%
Sula Vineyards soars 10% on heavy volumes post Q3 sales update
L&T Finance Holdings hits 52-week high, surges 6% on strong Q3 results
You are here: Home » Markets » News
MFs eye GIFT City route to overcome overseas investment limit barrier
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sebi fines Keshav Securities for misutilising clients' securities, funds

The estimated worth of misutilised funds by the noticee was Rs 1.75 crore

Topics
SEBI | Clients | securities transactions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
Meanwhile, in a separate order, the regulator cancelled the certificate of registration of Corptree Commodities for flouting regulatory norms in the matter of National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL)

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday levied a penalty of Rs 16 lakh on Keshav Securities Ltd for misutilisation of clients' securities and funds.

The order came after the regulator conducted an inspection of Keshav Securities, a Sebi-registered stock broker from April 2020 to September 2021.

In its order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) found that the noticee (Keshav Securities) used the funds of its credit balance clients for settlement obligations of debit balance clients or its own purpose.

The estimated worth of misutilised funds by the noticee was Rs 1.75 crore.

Further, the regulator also found that Keshav Securities has failed and delayed in settling the funds of its clients in accordance with the market norms.

The regulator also observed that there was a mismatch between back office holdings of clients' securities and securities lying in the DP (Depository Participant) accounts in 12 instances amounting to Rs 1.50 crore.

"Noticee has not submitted the correct details to exchange regarding monitoring of client assets to exchange enhanced supervision framework. It was also observed that the funds of credit balance clients were being used for settlement/margin obligation of proprietary accounts," Sebi's Adjudicating Officer Barnali Mukherjee said in the order.

Further, it was also observed that the noticee has provided loans to other entities, reported incorrect value of the loans and defended its actions by stating that it was not aware that it could give loans to sister concerns.

"A person cannot defend his illegal actions by stating that he was not aware his actions were illegal, even if he honestly believed that they were not breaking the law. Thus the contention of the noticee is not tenable," said Mukherjee.

Through such acts Keshav Securities violated the market norms.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, the regulator cancelled the certificate of registration of Corptree Commodities for flouting regulatory norms in the matter of National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL).

The proceedings emanated from an enquiry report against Corptree Commodities by the regulator in the trading of 'paired contracts' during September 2009 to August 2013.

Thereafter, the regulator issued a show cause notice to the noticee in September 2018. The broker was member of NSEL and had facilitated trading in paired contracts on the NSEL platform.

In September 2009, NSEL had introduced the concept of 'paired contracts' on its platform, which involved buying and selling the same commodity at two different prices wherein investors could buy a short duration contract and sell a long duration contract and vice versa at the same time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 21:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.