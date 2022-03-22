Sebi levies Rs 1.76 cr fine on 26 people for fraudulent trading activities

-
ALSO READ
Sebi imposes Rs 33 lakh fine on eight entities for fraudulent trading
Sebi impounds Rs 3.9 cr from former CNBC-Awaaz anchor Ghai, family members
Income Tax Department cautions public against fraudulent job offers
Sebi bars TV anchor, expert and four others for fraudulent trades
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi has slapped fines totalling Rs 1.76 crore on 26 individuals for indulging in fraudulent trading activities in the shares of Gala Global Products Ltd (GGPL).
The regulator has imposed penalties ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation into the scrip of GGPL during the December 2017- April 2018 period.
According to the watchdog, the individuals were connected to each other and had indulged in reversing their trades among themselves for the purpose of creating artificial volume.
It also created a false and misleading appearance of trading in the company's shares without the intention of change of actual beneficial ownership.
Further, it was revealed that the individuals (noticees) while acting in tandem acted in a manipulative manner to inflate the scrip price.
The regulator also noted that some of the individuals by way of trading among themselves had contributed to the new high price of the scrip.
"...the trades of the noticees created a misleading appearance of trading and contributed to increase in the scrip price of GGPL in a manipulative manner," Sebi said in an order passed on Tuesday.
They violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations.
"By executing manipulative trades, as has been executed by the noticees in the matter of GGPL, the price discovery system itself is affected. It has also had an adverse impact on the fairness, integrity and transparency of the stock market," Sebi said while imposing the penalties.
In a separate order, Sebi has slapped a monetary fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Woodlight Infrabuild Pvt Ltd (now known as Suvarchas Buildmart Ltd) and Teagan Traders India Pvt Ltd and Prabha Bhandari for flouting the PFUTP norms in the matter of Siddarth Businesses Ltd (now known as Shivamshree Businesses Limited).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU