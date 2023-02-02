JUST IN
HDFC Life hits lowest level since May 2020; slumps 17% in two days
Sterling Tools hits 4-year high on strong Q3 results; surges 40% in 1 month
HDFC Q3 profit jumps 13% YoY to Rs 3,691 crore, AUM grows 13% to Rs 7 trn
Ashok Leyand shares climb 5% after firm reports jump in Q3 profits
Britannia soars 5% to hit record high on strong Q3 operational performance
LIC, HDFC Life, SBI Life: Budget 2023 proposals dismantle bullish trends
ITC jumps 6% to scale new lifetime high ahead of Q3FY23 results
IndiGo Q3 preview: Airline to turn profitable amid healthy traffic, low ATF
Jubilant Food dips 13% in 2 days, hits lowest level since Dec'20 on weak Q3
Bank of Baroda Q3: What to expect from the lender's Dec quarter result?
You are here: Home » Markets » News
HDFC Q3 net profit rises 13% to Rs 3,691 crore, impairments decline
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sebi mulls framework for REITs, InvITs to issue depository receipts

Existing unit holders would be eligible to transfer permissible securities for the issue of depository receipts under certain conditions

Topics
SEBI | InvITs | REITs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought public comments till February 21 on the proposed regulatory framework

Sebi on Thursday proposed to allow REITs and InvITs to issue depository receipts to provide foreign investors an opportunity to participate in the units of Indian emerging investment instruments.

This will be beneficial for foreign investors as depository receipts (DR) avoids the need to trade directly with the Indian stock exchange, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a consultation paper.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are set up as Business Trusts and hold and operate revenue-generating real estate or infrastructure assets, respectively. REITs and InvITs raise funds by issuing units to the public at large.

REITs and InvITs do not have multiple schemes or classes of units. The units are denominated in Indian rupees and the units are also required to be listed on a recognised stock exchange in India.

"Permitting issuance of Depository Receipts against units of REITs and InvITs which are listed on a foreign stock exchange gives foreign investors an opportunity to participate in the units of Indian REITs and InvITs," Sebi said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought public comments till February 21 on the proposed regulatory framework.

Listing out eligibility criteria, Sebi proposed that REITs and InvITS will be eligible to issue permissible securities for the issue of depository receipts, if such trusts, their directors and selling unit holders are not barred from accessing the capital market by Sebi, they should not be a wilful defaulter or a fugitive economic offender.

Existing unit holders would be eligible to transfer permissible securities for the issue of depository receipts under certain conditions.

Listing of DRs on international bourse should meet the highest applicable standards. REITs and InvITs should ensure that DRs are issued only with units as permissible securities.

REITs and InvITs should file a copy of the initial document for DRs issued on the back of permissible securities with Sebi and the recognised Indian stock exchange. Further, final documents for such initial issues should also be filed with them for record purposes.

Sebi said that REITs and InvITs should ensure that any public disclosures made by them on international bourse are in compliance with the requirements of the permissible jurisdiction where the DRs are listed. These disclosures should also be made with the recognised bourse within 24 hours from the date of filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 17:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.