Sebi revises threshold for adjustment in derivative contracts post dividend

-
ALSO READ
Freak trade in Nifty options? Contracts with strike price 14,500 allowed
Here is a derivative strategy on Marico by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Why the need to put up additional margin makes futures trading risky
Sebi tweaks exercise mechanism of options on commodity futures
Axis Bank concludes structured derivative deals as RBI ban lifts
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday came out with new adjustment rules for dividends in Futures and Options (F&O) scrips.
"It has been decided that the adjustment in derivative contracts shall be carried out in cases where dividends declared are at or above 2 per cent of the market value of underlying stock," Sebi said in a circular.
The threshold has been revised from 5 per cent and above to 2 per cent and above. The new framework will be applicable from Wednesday.
Currently, dividends that are below 5 per cent of the market value of the underlying stock are deemed ordinary dividends and no adjustment in the strike price is made for such dividends.
For extra-ordinary dividends, which will be at and above 2 per cent of the market value of the underlying security, the strike price would be adjusted.
In case of declaration of "extra-ordinary" dividend by any company, the total dividend amount (special and /or ordinary) would be reduced from all the strike prices of the option contracts on that stock.
The decision was taken after several stakeholders had requested to review the framework and various suggestions were examined by the Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) of Sebi.
Strike price, in market parlance, is the price at which a derivative contract can be exercised. It is mainly used to describe stock and index options.
For call options, the strike price is where the security can be purchased by the option buyer up till the expiration date. For put options, the strike price is the price at which shares can be sold by the option buyer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU