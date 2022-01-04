Axis Bank concludes structured derivative deals as RBI ban lifts

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup, AUS vs BAN: Australia thrashes Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Here is a Bull Spread Strategy on Alkem Labs by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
Here is a derivative strategy on DLF by HDFC Securities
Axis Bank slips over 1% ahead of Q1 results today; here's what to expect
Axis Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 94% to Rs 2,160 cr; NII up 11%
-
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Axis Bank has started offering structured derivative products to leading companies including Reliance Industries after a ban on these deals was lifted by the Reserve Bank of India effective Monday.
Axis Bank, India's third-largest private sector bank said the first of these transactions was executed with Reliance Industries which involved the use of Barrier FX options for their currency risk management, it said in a statement.
The bank also concluded another transaction with Supreme Petrochem Ltd.
Hundreds of Indian corporates who had entered into such tailor-made, OTC contracts with banks prior to 2008, cried foul when their bets went sour.
After the derivative losses - where banks also took a hit due to customers not honouring deals - the central bank banned exotic products, allowing only plain-vanilla currency options before lifting the bank with stricter guidelines last year.
"We expect the usage of these products to grow over time as the market matures and clients get more accustomed," said Neeraj Gambhir, Group Executive and Head - Treasury at Axis Bank.
"What has changed is the focus on risk management and customer education. Customers need to fully understand the risk reward of the transactions they are entering into. It may see a tapered pick up and growth, but the market should develop," he told Reuters.
Gambhir said the structured deals offered in India are still basic compared with those in global markets and there would need to be more customer education before smaller corporates get on board.
Axis Bank plans to focus on larger companies for the time being but is keen to be a frontrunner in structured derivatives and has put in place the necessary staff and infrastructure, he added.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat, Editing by Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU