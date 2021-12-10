Sebi's SCORES platform disposed of 3,789 complaints in November

A total of 3,789 complaints received through grievance redressal system SCORES have been disposed of against listed entities or market intermediaries in November, according to the data released by on Friday.

SCORES is a grievance redressal system which was launched in June 2011.

It is a platform designed to help investors lodge their complaints online with Sebi, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries, and market infrastructure institutions.

At the beginning of the month, 4,159 complaints were pending and 3,056 complaints were received in November, the data showed.

The regulator also noted that there were 26 complaints as of November 2021 which were pending for more than three months.

In a separate public notice, mentioned the 12 entities against whom these complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of November 30, 2021.

Most complaints were pending against stock broker Sunness Capital India.

Vikas Lifecare, Cig Realty Fund, Karvy Investment Advisory Services, Regency Investments, Analysewise Investment Advisors, Evexia Lifecare, Nirmal Bang Securities and Purnartha Investment Advisers are among other entities against whom complaints have been pending for over three months.

