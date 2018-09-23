Seven of top-10 cos lose m-cap worth Rs 897.79 bn; RIL takes biggest hit

Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered a cumulative erosion of Rs 897.7967 billion in market valuation last week, in tandem with a weak broader market.

Over the last week, the Sensex lost a hefty 1,249.04 points, or 3.28 per cent, to end at 36,841.60.

(RIL) took the steepest hit among the top-10 firms.

Barring (TCS), and ONGC, rest seven companies, including SBI, Suzuki India, HDFC and Infosys, witnessed losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

RIL's m-cap tumbled by Rs 225.3089 billion to Rs 7712.9311 billion.

took the second biggest hit as its market valuation dived by Rs 181.6151 billion to Rs 2410.0849 billion.

The valuation of slumped Rs 179.2223 billion to Rs 2428.5877 billion and that of HDFC tanked Rs 135.2456 billion to Rs 3107.8444 billion.

The market cap of eroded by Rs 126.2411 billion to Rs 3085.3889 billion and that of ITC declined Rs 31.7898 billion to Rs 3715.2702 billion.

Also, the m-cap of (HUL) dipped by Rs 18.3739 billion to Rs 3510.2961 billion.

On the other hand, the market cap of jumped by Rs 155.0665 billion to reach Rs 8054.5565 billion.



added Rs 92.4057 billion to Rs 2311.2657 billion and HDFC Bank's m-cap rose by Rs 60.9567 billion to Rs 5345.3067 billion.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, was at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, (SBI) and