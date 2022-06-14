- Stocks to watch: Bajaj Finance, Zydus Lifesciences, Tata Steel, Amara Raja
MARKET LIVE: Dismal open likely amid global selloff; SGX Nifty down 96 pts
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 08:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 15,681 levels, indicating a gap-down of 93-odd points on the Nifty 50.
Investors' will also digest the dull momentum across global markets as fear of aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve plunged the US stock markets into the bearish territory. All three indexes on the Wall Street witnessed a sharp fall - Dow Jones down 2.7 per cent, while NASDAQ dropped 4.6 per cent, and the S&P 500 slipped 3.8 per cent.
Meanwhile, no respite was seen in prices of crude oil as supply struggles to keep up with pent-up demand. Prices of Brent Crude inched up 0.06 per cent to $122 a barrel, whereas, WTI Crude was up 0.07 per cent to $121 per barrel.
Among individual stocks, shares of Zydus Lifesciences are likely to see action in trade after the board approved share buyback offer. That apart, Bajaj Finance increased fixed deposit interest rates by up to 20 basis points.
