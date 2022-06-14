JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Dismal open likely amid global selloff; SGX Nifty down 96 pts

Stock market LIVE updates: As of 08:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 15,681 levels, indicating a gap-down of 93-odd points on the Nifty 50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The markets are likely to open on a slippery ground amid negative sentiments across global markets. As of 08:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 15,681 levels, indicating a gap-down of 93-odd points on the Nifty 50. All eyes will be on India's wholesale price index (WPI) numbers for the month of May after the headline retail inflation eased to 7.04 per cent in May from an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April. Besides that, the trade balance data will also be watched out by investors.

Investors' will also digest the dull momentum across global markets as fear of aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve plunged the US stock markets into the bearish territory. All three indexes on the Wall Street witnessed a sharp fall - Dow Jones down 2.7 per cent, while NASDAQ dropped 4.6 per cent, and the S&P 500 slipped 3.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, no respite was seen in prices of crude oil as supply struggles to keep up with pent-up demand. Prices of Brent Crude inched up 0.06 per cent to $122 a barrel, whereas, WTI Crude was up 0.07 per cent to $121 per barrel.

Among individual stocks, shares of Zydus Lifesciences are likely to see action in trade after the board approved share buyback offer. That apart, Bajaj Finance increased fixed deposit interest rates by up to 20 basis points. 


